Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Critiques Left's 'Cannibalism,' Reflects on American Blackness

At the New Yorker Festival in October 2017, renowned novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie engaged in a candid conversation with David Remnick, offering her unique perspective on American culture, politics, and the concept of blackness. Adichie, whose works include the critically acclaimed 'Americanah' and a powerful speech on feminism that inspired Beyoncé, discussed the complexities of her identity as a Nigerian immigrant in the United States and her observations on the political landscape.

Adichie's journey to America was marked by a clash of expectations versus reality. Despite the freedoms from Nigeria's social hierarchies, she encountered a different set of challenges, including the American conception of blackness. This experience, she explained, initially led her to distance herself from these American narratives, seeking instead to understand and define her identity on her own terms.

Political Observations

Moreover, Adichie expressed her concerns about the current state of political discourse in the United States, particularly among progressives. She described the left as 'cannibalistic', critiquing its tendency to turn inward and attack its own. This observation sparked a broader discussion on the importance of open dialogue and the need to embrace a range of perspectives within political movements.

Adichie's speech on feminism, which has resonated with audiences worldwide and was even sampled by Beyoncé, underscores her commitment to advocating for women's rights and equality. At the festival, she reiterated the significance of feminism in the 21st century, drawing from her personal experiences of discrimination and her vision for a more inclusive and equitable society.