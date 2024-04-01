Chief of Army Staff Reaffirms Commitment to Defeating Insurgents in Easter Message

In his Easter message to troops and their families on Sunday in Abuja, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, reaffirmed the Nigerian Army's unwavering commitment to defeating insurgents, marauding bandits, and all other forms of external and internal threats disrupting the country's peace.

Lagbaja encouraged officers and soldiers to utilize the season to pray for ongoing operational victories and to uphold the values of love, peace, and sacrifice in carrying out their duties. He highlighted the efforts in implementing high-quality training and providing necessary equipment to tackle the various security challenges facing the nation.

Under his leadership, the Nigerian army continued to record tremendous successes in various operations at home and abroad, especially in the ongoing Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East and other internal security operations nationwide.

Acknowledging the recent loss of colleagues in the Okuama Community of Delta, Lagbaja urged personnel to remain steadfast, diligent, and committed to their constitutional responsibilities.

He encouraged them to use the Easter celebration to offer prayers against all forms of negative forces militating against the peace and progress of the nation. Lagbaja expressed hope that the spiritual exercise of the Lenten Season would imbue them with greater zeal and dedication to their duties.

Lagbaja also commended President Bola Tinubu for his continuous support to the Nigerian army and expressed the army's unalloyed loyalty in the defence of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the fatherland.