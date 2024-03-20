Chief Emeka Anyaoku Advocates True Federalism for Nigeria's Survival

During a National Constitutional Dialogue organized by The Patriots in Lagos, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, reiterated that a pluralistic country like Nigeria can only thrive with true federalism.

The event, themed "Lawful Procedures For Actualising A People’s Constitution for Nigeria," also commemorated the 10th anniversary of the 2014 National Conference convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Prominent figures such as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Senator Ike Nwachukwu, and Chief Mike Ozekhome shared their insights alongside Chief Anyaoku.

Chief Anyaoku emphasized the need for Nigeria to embrace true federalism, citing the successes of pluralistic countries that have adopted such systems. He pointed out that the 1999 constitution lacks legitimacy and is ill-suited to address the country's challenges.

He highlighted various areas where Nigeria has witnessed significant deterioration, including security, economic well-being, infrastructure, social cohesion, and national unity. Chief Anyaoku concluded by advocating for a constitution that reflects the principles of true federalism, drawing inspiration from the 1963 constitution and the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference.