Chief Emeka Anyaoku Advocates for True Federalism as Key to Nigeria's Pluralistic Survival

At a National Constitutional Dialogue organized by The Patriots in Lagos, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, reiterated the indispensable role of true federalism in sustaining a pluralistic country like Nigeria. Amidst discussions honoring the late legal luminary Professor Ben Nwabueze, SAN, the event centered on the theme "Lawful Procedures For Actualising A People’s Constitution for Nigeria," while also commemorating the 10th anniversary of the 2014 National Conference convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan. Chief Anyaoku, alongside other eminent Nigerians, emphasized the necessity of embracing true federalism as a means to foster political stability and progressive socio-economic development within Nigeria.

Foundational Observations

Chief Anyaoku underscored two incontrovertible facts crucial to understanding Nigeria's journey towards nationhood. Firstly, he highlighted Nigeria's pluralistic nature, emphasizing the distinction between being a pluralistic country and a unified nation. Drawing from global examples, he noted that successful pluralistic countries often practice true federalism, devolving considerable powers to federating units. Secondly, Chief Anyaoku criticized the 1999 Constitution, amended and promulgated without democratic legitimacy, as inadequate for addressing Nigeria's myriad challenges effectively.

Challenges and Deterioration

Chief Anyaoku lamented the deteriorating conditions across various critical areas within Nigeria. From security concerns to economic well-being, infrastructure deficiencies, social cohesion, and national unity, he pointed out the alarming deterioration witnessed over the years. Highlighting the urgency of addressing these challenges, Chief Anyaoku emphasized the need for a constitutional framework that reflects the principles of true federalism, echoing sentiments that the 1963 constitution and recommendations from the 2014 National Conference serve as indispensable guides in charting a path towards a more suitable constitution for Nigeria.

Call to Action

In conclusion, Chief Anyaoku urged collective action in redefining Nigeria's constitutional framework to better align with its pluralistic identity and address the pressing challenges confronting the nation. He stressed the importance of learning from historical precedents and leveraging existing recommendations to craft a more inclusive and effective constitution. Through dialogue, deliberation, and a commitment to true federalism, Chief Anyaoku envisioned a path towards a more cohesive, prosperous, and unified Nigeria.