Chamberlain Usoh Takes Charge as Editor and Station Manager of Channels TV Abuja and Northern Nigeria

On January 1, 2024, a new chapter began at Channels TV, Africa's most awarded broadcaster, with the appointment of Chamberlain Usoh as the Editor and Station Manager for Abuja and Northern Nigeria. This news was announced by THEWILL, which also detailed several other promotions within the organization.

Chamberlain Usoh: From Deputy Editor to Station Manager

Chamberlain, a veteran with over 20 years of industry experience, is not a newcomer to leadership roles. Prior to this promotion, he served as the Deputy Editor and Acting Station Manager in Abuja. His career has been marked by numerous accolades, including the prestigious Nigeria Media Merit Award for TV Programme Presenter of the Year.

Chamberlain's academic foundation is as solid as his professional experience. He holds a degree in Mass Communication and Public Policy from the University of Lagos. His knowledge base has been further expanded through education at the Leadership Institute in Arlington, Virginia, USA, and the Thomson Reuters Foundation in Wales, UK.

Other Key Appointments at Channels TV

Chamberlain's promotion is part of a broader reshuffle at Channels TV. Kingsley Uranta has ascended to the position of General Manager of Channels Academy, and Ambrose Okoh steps into the role of General Manager for News and Current Affairs. These promotions reflect Channels TV's commitment to nurturing talent and rewarding hard work.

Channels TV: A Legacy of Excellence

Channels TV is no ordinary media house. It has a rich history, punctuated by multiple wins of the "Best Television Station Of The Year" award. Its influence extends beyond television, with a substantial social media presence boasting over 10 million subscribers. With Chamberlain Usoh now at the helm in Abuja and Northern Nigeria, the station is poised to further enhance its stellar reputation.

Chamberlain is not just a seasoned broadcaster, but also an active sports enthusiast, with interests in squash, tennis, and football. His broad interests and seasoned expertise make him an ideal fit for this key role at Channels TV.