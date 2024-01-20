Challenges and Legal Disputes Shadow Enugu's Centenary City Project

The ambitious Centenary City project in Enugu State, Nigeria, has been a beacon of hope for addressing housing shortages and providing a lifestyle upgrade. A joint venture between the Enugu State Government and Private Estates International West Africa Limited (PEIWA), the development sprawls over 1,097 hectares. The city's blueprints include amenities like golf courses, parks, schools, and hospitals. However, the ambitious urban project has been marred by illegal constructions and land grabbing, amounting to a gross violation of the city's master plan.

Illegal Constructions and Land Grabbing

Despite clear land use plans and substantial investments to the tune of $2 million towards a golf course, a group of land grabbers sold portions of the project land to third parties. This led to illegal constructions, compromising the city's design and safety. Structures erected in violation of the master plan were marked as illegal by the Enugu State Capital Development Authority, yet construction persisted, with some structures even becoming havens for criminal elements.

Government Intervention and Legal Battle

In November 2019, a government commissioner unlawfully revoked PEIWA's land rights, but a swift legal response from PEIWA resulted in a court injunction. The previous state government's intervention led to a reversal of the revocation, and a public notice was issued against further encroachment. In February 2023, a consent judgment reaffirmed PEIWA's ownership and reinstated the Master Plan. Warnings against further construction were issued, but unauthorized development continued unabated.

Demolition of Illegal Structures

Recently, the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) demolished illegal and uncompleted structures within the Centenary City. These structures had become a hotbed for criminal activities, including kidnapping. The operation resulted in the arrest of suspected kidnappers and the recovery of arms and surveillance equipment. Despite the allegations made on social media, the government and ECTDA clarified that only illegal and uncompleted buildings were targeted for demolition, contradicting claims of indiscriminate demolition.