CFAO Mobility Open Day: Celebrating Innovation and Inclusion in Lagos

As dawn broke in the vibrant city of Lagos, the air buzzed with anticipation. The event, CFAO Mobility Open Day, promised a comprehensive journey through the world of mobility solutions. An array of top-tier brands—Toyota, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Fuso, JCB, Howo, Kinlong, Techking Tyres, Yamaha, Winpart, Auto Fast, Otis, and Loxea—were on display, spanning product categories from cars and motorcycles to elevator installation and fleet management solutions.

Insights into Mobility Advancements

As attendees mingled, the venue was alive with chatter about the latest advancements in mobility. Industry and technical experts stood at the ready, their knowledge serving as a beacon for those seeking insights. The event was as much about learning as it was about showcasing, with talks and panel discussions covering a myriad of topics, from emerging mobility trends and car accessibility to quality service.

Inclusion in the Automotive Industry

One of the highlights of the event was the spotlight on women in the automotive industry. CFAO Mobility, recognizing the importance of diversity and inclusion, crafted a panel discussion that celebrated the strides women have made in a traditionally male-dominated sector.

CFAO’s Legacy in Nigeria

Underpinning the day’s proceedings, was the strong presence of CFAO Mobility’s Managing Director, Mr. Patrice Porte. He reflected on the company’s extensive history in Nigeria and its comprehensive range of offerings. "This event is a testament to our 120-year commitment to innovation and service in the mobility sector," he stated, his words echoing the company’s dedication.

As the day drew to a close, attendees were offered exclusive discounts and opportunities to connect with experts. Those who couldn't attend were encouraged to follow CFAO Mobility on social media for future updates, ensuring the spirit of the Open Day transcended beyond the confines of the event.

The CFAO Mobility Open Day thus stands as a symbol of CFAO's dedication to promoting innovation and service in the mobility industry, a commitment that has stood the test of time over a century of its presence in Nigeria.