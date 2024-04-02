Centre Urges CBN to Implement Prudent Measures Amidst Bank Recapitalization

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to implement measures aimed at minimizing shocks and disruptions in the banking system and economy during the recapitalization phase. Dr. Muda Yusuf, the founder of CPPE, emphasized the need to mitigate any adverse effects resulting from the CBN's decision to increase minimum capital requirements for banks.

Last Thursday, the CBN announced an upward revision of minimum capital requirements for commercial, merchant, and non-interest banks, signaling a significant change in the regulatory landscape. Dr. Yusuf commended the CBN for providing a 24-month deadline for banks to comply with the new capitalization standards, allowing for a smooth transition.

He applauded the categorization of lenders with differential capital requirements, which aims to foster inclusion and prevent the dominance of the banking space by a few large banks. Dr. Yusuf stressed the importance of assuring depositors of the safety of their funds and maintaining confidence in the banking system's soundness and stability.

Moreover, he urged the CBN to minimize risks to shareholders and employees across the banking sector while guarding against elevated concentration risks and the deepening of an oligopolistic structure. Dr. Yusuf highlighted concerns such as high interest rate spreads, short fund tenures, and limited access to credit for small businesses, underscoring the need to prioritize economic growth and inclusion.

Dr. Yusuf emphasized that while Nigerian banks are generally sound, regulatory measures are necessary to preserve and enhance stability, especially in the face of inflationary pressures. He reiterated the importance of recapitalization in ensuring the safety of depositors' funds, strengthening financial system resilience, and supporting economic growth.

In conclusion, the CPPE founder emphasized the need for prudence and vigilance in implementing the recapitalization policy to achieve efficiency and stability in Nigeria's financial system.