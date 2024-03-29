Central Bank of Nigeria Unveils New Minimum Capital Requirements for Banks

In a bid to bolster the resilience and solvency of Nigeria's banking sector, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced new minimum capital requirements for various categories of banks. The CBN's Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, Hakama Sidi, confirmed the unveiling of the new capital requirements in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the announcement, commercial banks with international authorization are now required to maintain a minimum capital base of N500 billion, while those with national authorization must have a minimum capital base of N200 billion. Additionally, commercial banks with regional authorization are mandated to maintain a minimum capital base of N50 billion.

Furthermore, the minimum capital requirement for merchant banks has been set at N50 billion, while non-interest banks with national authorization are required to have a minimum capital base of N20 billion, and those with regional authorization must maintain a minimum capital base of N10 billion.

A circular issued by the CBN's Financial Policy and Regulation Department, signed by Mr. Haruna Mustafa, emphasized that all banks must meet these new minimum capital requirements within 24 months, commencing from April 1, 2024, and ending on March 31, 2026.

The move, initially announced by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso during the Annual Bankers' Dinner in November 2023, aims to enhance banks' resilience, solvency, and capacity to support the growth of the Nigerian economy.

To enable banks to meet the new capital requirements, the CBN has encouraged them to consider various strategies, including injecting fresh equity capital through private placements, rights issues, or offers for subscription. Other options include mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and upgrading or downgrading of license authorization.

The circular further clarified that the minimum capital shall comprise paid-up capital and share premium only, and it shall not be based on the Shareholders' Fund. Additionally, Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital will not be eligible for meeting the new requirement.

Banks that fail to comply with the minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirement applicable to their license authorization will be required to inject fresh capital to rectify their position, in accordance with existing regulations.

The introduction of these new minimum capital requirements underscores the CBN's commitment to strengthening the banking sector and ensuring its stability and resilience in supporting the Nigerian economy's growth trajectory.