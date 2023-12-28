Central Bank of Nigeria Revokes Licenses of Eight Service Providers

In an unprecedented move, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the licenses of seven payment service providers and one switch service provider, shaking up the Nigerian banking sector. The companies facing the brunt of this decision are Easifuel Limited, Transaction Processing System (TPS), Grand Towers Limited, Paymaster Limited, E-Revenue Gateway Limited, Eartholeum Network Limited, and Globasure Limited. This sweeping action was prompted by the companies’ failure to fulfill their obligations and adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CBN.

Nigeria’s Regulatory Watchdog Tightens Grip

The CBN, acting as the country’s financial watchdog, has shown its teeth with this decision. The regulatory body directed the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to cease services to the affected entities and issued a public notice urging individuals and businesses to refrain from transacting with these providers. This move underlines the CBN’s commitment to maintaining a stable and reliable payment system in Nigeria.

Consumer Interests at the Forefront

Amid the corporate casualties, the CBN’s primary concern remains the welfare of consumers. By taking such decisive action, the apex bank sends a clear message: financial institutions must operate in a manner that protects consumer interests and upholds the integrity of the financial system. Any deviation from these principles will not be tolerated.

Avoiding Panic in the Banking Sector

In the wake of this development, the CBN emphasized the safety of funds in Nigerian banks and urged the public to continue their banking activities without fear. Recent speculations about the CBN taking over Titan Trust Bank and Keystone Bank had fueled public concern. However, the CBN, guided by a report from its special investigator, Jim Obazee, quelled these fears by issuing a clarification. This move underscores the CBN’s role not only as a regulatory entity but also as a guardian of public trust in the banking sector.