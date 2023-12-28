en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Central Bank of Nigeria Revokes Licenses of Eight Service Providers

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
Central Bank of Nigeria Revokes Licenses of Eight Service Providers

In an unprecedented move, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the licenses of seven payment service providers and one switch service provider, shaking up the Nigerian banking sector. The companies facing the brunt of this decision are Easifuel Limited, Transaction Processing System (TPS), Grand Towers Limited, Paymaster Limited, E-Revenue Gateway Limited, Eartholeum Network Limited, and Globasure Limited. This sweeping action was prompted by the companies’ failure to fulfill their obligations and adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CBN.

Nigeria’s Regulatory Watchdog Tightens Grip

The CBN, acting as the country’s financial watchdog, has shown its teeth with this decision. The regulatory body directed the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to cease services to the affected entities and issued a public notice urging individuals and businesses to refrain from transacting with these providers. This move underlines the CBN’s commitment to maintaining a stable and reliable payment system in Nigeria.

Consumer Interests at the Forefront

Amid the corporate casualties, the CBN’s primary concern remains the welfare of consumers. By taking such decisive action, the apex bank sends a clear message: financial institutions must operate in a manner that protects consumer interests and upholds the integrity of the financial system. Any deviation from these principles will not be tolerated.

Avoiding Panic in the Banking Sector

In the wake of this development, the CBN emphasized the safety of funds in Nigerian banks and urged the public to continue their banking activities without fear. Recent speculations about the CBN taking over Titan Trust Bank and Keystone Bank had fueled public concern. However, the CBN, guided by a report from its special investigator, Jim Obazee, quelled these fears by issuing a clarification. This move underscores the CBN’s role not only as a regulatory entity but also as a guardian of public trust in the banking sector.

0
Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Apple Resumes Sales of Popular Apple Watch Amid Patent Dispute

By Momen Zellmi

2023: A Year of Profound Shift in the Software Industry

By BNN Correspondents

2023 Financial Landscape: A Year of Triumphs and Trials

By BNN Correspondents

Women's Share in Life Insurance Policies Dips Slightly in India

By Rafia Tasleem

UK Braces for Highest Corporate Insolvencies Since 2004: PwC Report ...
@Business · 2 mins
UK Braces for Highest Corporate Insolvencies Since 2004: PwC Report ...
heart comment 0
Amazon’s Stock Valuation: A Promising Future, According to Analyst James Cakmak

By Olalekan Adigun

Amazon's Stock Valuation: A Promising Future, According to Analyst James Cakmak
Tech Giants Reaffirm Advertising’s Role Amid Economic Uncertainties

By Bijay Laxmi

Tech Giants Reaffirm Advertising's Role Amid Economic Uncertainties
Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF Shifts Investment Strategy in Bitcoin Assets

By BNN Correspondents

Cathie Wood's ARK ETF Shifts Investment Strategy in Bitcoin Assets
Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs, Closing the Year on a High Note

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs, Closing the Year on a High Note
Latest Headlines
World News
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
1 min
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
2 mins
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
4 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
5 mins
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
6 mins
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
6 mins
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
7 mins
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
7 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
8 mins
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
4 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
7 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
37 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
46 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
56 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app