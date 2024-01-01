Central Bank of Nigeria: Restoring Economic Health Amidst Challenges

In the complex dynamic of national economies, certain key parameters, such as the level of imports and exports, exchange rate, interest rate, unemployment rate, consumer confidence, and inflation rate, often serve as the pulse. In Nigeria, a powerful player shaping this economic rhythm is the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under the new leadership of Governor Olayemi Cardoso. Amidst economic challenges and a tarnished reputation, the Apex Bank is on a mission of revival, promising to restore stability and health to Nigeria’s economy.

The Pulse of a Healthy Economy

Understanding the indicators of a healthy economy is vital. A balanced exchange rate significantly impacts trade balance and the overall economic well-being of a nation. A healthy unemployment rate oscillates between 4.7% and 5.8%, and a target inflation rate of 2.0% is considered an indicator of economic stability. Real GDP growth rates between 2.0% and 3.0% are deemed sustainable, while rates above 4.0% could hint at an overheated economy.

Nigeria’s Economic Health: Then and Now

Looking back, the CBN had a period of economic success from 2007-2013, boasting an average GDP growth rate of 7.0%. In 2013, the non-oil sector expanded by 8.8%, and Nigeria emerged as a top destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). This growth was attributed to policies that reduced inflation and exchange rate volatility, earning commendations from the World Bank and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2017.

However, by 2022, the country faced significant challenges as the World Bank reported a high inflation rate of 17.70%, a potential trigger pushing seven million people into poverty. Inflation, apart from eroding purchasing power, has an undeniable impact on mental health.

CBN’s Plan of Action

To manage inflation, the CBN adopted tight monetary policies and efforts to boost local production. It is also planning new forex laws and an explicit inflation targeting framework to stabilize the currency and control inflation. Despite the daunting task, the Bank remains optimistic about a decrease in inflation in the upcoming quarters.

Furthermore, the CBN disclosed plans for bank recapitalisation to fuel Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy ambition by 2030, addressing the urgent need for a sustainable development approach. These initiatives are crucial, as Nigeria’s citizens have expressed concern about economic hardship and inflationary trends in the country.

The road to recovery requires concerted efforts from all economic stakeholders, including the Federal Government, to address these challenges. The CBN’s role is crucial in maintaining price stability and inflation targeting, making it a pivotal player in shaping Nigeria’s economic future.

