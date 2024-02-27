Celestial Church Tragedy: Assistant Stabs, Burns Shepherd in Osun

In a harrowing incident at CCC Grace of Comfort Parish, Ile-Ife, Osun State, an altercation between Shepherd Most Superior Evangelist Olagbaju Moris Gbade Fadehan and his assistant, Evangelist Olalekan Ogundipe, turned fatal. Following their service on February 26, a dispute escalated, resulting in Ogundipe allegedly stabbing Fadehan to death and then setting his body ablaze with his religious garment. The assistant was promptly apprehended and is now facing police investigation.

Conflict Escalates to Murder

The Celestial Church of Christ community is in shock following the brutal murder of one of its leaders. According to reports, the conflict between Fadehan and Ogundipe started after a church service and quickly escalated. Witnesses recounted how the altercation turned physical, leading Ogundipe to allegedly use a knife to fatally wound Fadehan. In a gruesome act, he then set the victim's body on fire, utilizing his religious garments as an accelerant.

Immediate Arrest and Investigation

Authorities acted swiftly, arresting Evangelist Olalekan Ogundipe at the scene. The Osun State Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the murder. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and raises serious questions about security and conflict resolution within religious communities. The church has yet to release an official statement, but the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide's head of media confirmed the tragic event, marking a sorrowful day for the congregation and its members.

Community Reaction and Mourning

The murder of Most Superior Evangelist Olagbaju Moris Gbade Fadehan has left the Celestial Church of Christ community in mourning. Members of the CCC Grace of Comfort Parish and the wider Christian community are grappling with the loss of a spiritual leader in such a violent manner. Calls for justice for Fadehan are growing, as is a discussion about measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The tragic event underscores the need for effective conflict resolution strategies and enhanced security measures within religious institutions.

This devastating event not only highlights the vulnerabilities within religious communities but also prompts a reflection on the sanctity of life and the profound impact of unresolved disputes. As the investigation continues, many hope for justice for Fadehan and seek solace in their faith during this difficult time.