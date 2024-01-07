Celebrating the Legacy of Late Madam Bukola Abeni Awodiya-Balogun: A Tribute to Education and Community Service

In Ibadan, a city humming with life and history, a solemn event unfolded as the legacy of Late Madam Bukola Abeni Awodiya-Balogun was celebrated. Madam Awodiya-Balogun, who passed away in 2020, was honored with a memorial service and burial that resonated with her indomitable spirit that touched many. Her life, marked by hard work, perseverance, and an unwavering dedication to her family, was celebrated with heartfelt tributes and gestures that embodied her values.

Legacy of Late Madam Awodiya-Balogun

Madam Awodiya-Balogun was a beacon of strength and resilience, dedicating her life to her family and the community. Her commitment to providing education was a recurring theme in the tributes that poured in from family members, friends, and dignitaries. Her children, including Prof. Olawale Daniel Awodiya and Dr. Oluyemi Awodiya, spoke eloquently about their mother’s enduring legacy, emphasizing her dedication to education and her entrepreneurial spirit.

Charitable Acts in Honour of a Life Well-Lived

In a fitting tribute to Madam Awodiya-Balogun’s commitment to education, the Awodiya-Balogun family made a generous donation of N1 million for the education of children at the Total Parental Guidance Orphanage Home in Oluyole, Ibadan. Additional funds and equipment were also donated for the orphanage’s general upkeep. This act of philanthropy is a testament to Madam Awodiya-Balogun’s lifelong dedication to helping others.

A Foundation for the Future

As a part of their commitment to continuing their mother’s legacy, the Awodiya-Balogun family established a foundation in her name. The foundation aims to support education, reflecting Madam Awodiya-Balogun’s belief in its transformative power. The matron of the orphanage expressed deep gratitude for the family’s generosity, stating that the funds would help pay the tuition fees for a student in need, thus, illuminating a path towards a brighter future.

The memorial service for Madam Bukola Abeni Awodiya-Balogun was not just a remembrance of a life well-lived, but also an affirmation of the values she stood for. It was a celebration of a legacy that will continue to inspire and uplift others, echoing her belief in the power of education and the importance of community service.