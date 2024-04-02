Celebrated Artist Jimi Solanke Set for Burial: A Week of Tributes Begins

The artistic community and admirers nationwide are preparing to bid farewell to the legendary multifaceted artist, Olujimi Solanke, with a series of events leading up to his burial on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Ipara Remo, Ogun State. Solanke, who passed away at the age of 81, was renowned for his significant contributions to music, dance, playwriting, acting, visual arts, and poetry, leaving behind a rich legacy that touched many lives.

A Life Celebrated in Art and Culture

The week-long commemoration of Solanke's life and achievements will kick off on Monday, April 1, 2024, with a Choral Concert at Ibudo Asa, Ipara Remo, followed by a series of events designed to reflect the breadth and depth of Solanke's influence in the arts. Notable among these are a night of tribute at Freedom Park, Lagos, candlelight processions at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, and in Ipara Remo, Ogun State. These events are set to draw participants from various groups, associations, and professional bodies, each celebrating the deceased in their unique way, highlighting the diverse impact Solanke had on the artistic and cultural fabric of Nigeria.

Final Farewell and Legacy

The culmination of these tributes will be the Christian Wake on April 4 at Methodist Church Nigeria, Ipara Remo, Ogun State, followed by the burial ceremony on April 5. The farewell doesn't end with the lowering of the casket; on Saturday, April 6, the community will host cultural and masquerade displays, a fitting tribute to a man who spent his life immersed in and contributing to the cultural wealth of his country. The thanksgiving service on April 7 will mark the end of the burial programmes, offering a moment of reflection on the spiritual and communal significances of Solanke's life and work.

Carrying Forward the Torch

As the artistic community and family members come together to honor Solanke's memory, the focus is not just on mourning his loss but also on celebrating the indelible mark he left on the arts. Through his creative endeavors, Solanke inspired generations, and the planned events reflect the richness of his contributions. As attendees reminisce about his legacy, the hope is that Solanke's life will continue to inspire future artists, ensuring that his influence on Nigerian arts and culture endures for generations to come.

Olujimi Solanke's passing is a significant loss to the artistic community, but the planned commemorative events are a testament to the life of a man who was much more than the sum of his talents. As friends, family, and admirers gather to bid him farewell, the legacy of his artistic contributions will undoubtedly continue to resonate, serving as a beacon for future generations in the arts.