CBN Reports $1.5 Billion Inflow, Cites Effective Monetary Policy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a significant influx of over $1.5 billion into the Nigerian economy in recent days, citing the effectiveness of its monetary policy interventions. Sidi Ali, the Acting Director of the CBN's Corporate Communications Department, revealed this development in a statement issued on Friday.

According to Ali, data compiled by the central bank indicates that the surge in inflows is a direct result of concerted efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market. The influx of funds underscores the positive impact of the CBN's strategic interventions aimed at enhancing economic stability and restoring investor confidence in Nigeria's financial landscape.

In addition to the substantial inflows, Ali highlighted the continued appreciation of the naira in the Autonomous Foreign Exchange market. The naira traded at N1,309/$1 on Friday, marking a significant improvement from N1,611/$1 recorded in the second week of March 2024. This upward trajectory reflects growing confidence in the Nigerian currency and signals a positive outlook for the economy.

Ali expressed optimism about the naira's trajectory, emphasizing that Thursday's exchange rate signifies a positive shift in the right direction. She reaffirmed the commitment of the CBN, under the leadership of Governor Cardoso, to ensuring market stability and achieving appropriate pricing of the naira relative to other major currencies globally.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to strengthen monetary policy, the CBN convened its 294th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting from Monday to Tuesday. During the meeting, the CBN announced a two percent increase in the benchmark interest rate, raising it to 24.75 percent.

The decision to raise the benchmark interest rate reflects the CBN's proactive approach to managing inflationary pressures and maintaining macroeconomic stability. By adjusting key policy parameters, the CBN aims to strike a balance between stimulating economic growth and containing inflationary risks, thereby fostering sustainable development and resilience in the Nigerian economy.

As the CBN continues to implement robust monetary policy measures, stakeholders will closely monitor the impact on economic indicators and market dynamics, with a focus on promoting inclusive growth and financial stability across Nigeria.