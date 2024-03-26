CBN Raises Monetary Policy Rate to Record 24.75% Amidst Inflationary Concerns

In a bid to curb soaring inflationary pressures, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a significant increase in the monetary policy rate (MPR) by 200 basis points, pushing it to an unprecedented 24.75%. This decision, reached at the end of the 294th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), marks the highest point ever recorded for the MPR and underscores the CBN's resolute approach towards monetary tightening.

Addressing Nigeria's Food Crisis: A Call for Comprehensive Measures

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) emphasized the imperative of addressing Nigeria's food crisis, stressing the need to tackle food insecurity and implement robust agricultural intervention programs initiated by the federal government. The rise in inflation, especially in food prices, has necessitated urgent action to safeguard food security and stabilize prices in the market.

CBN Implements Aggressive Measures to Combat Inflation

In a move aimed at reining in inflation, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed the decision to raise the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to a range of +100 to -300 basis points. Additionally, the interest rate benchmark witnessed a substantial hike of 400 basis points, surging to 22.75% from its previous level of 18.75%. These stringent measures reflect the CBN's commitment to addressing Nigeria's persistently high inflation rate, currently standing at 30.70%.

The decision to escalate monetary policy measures underscores the urgency of the situation and the CBN's determination to restore stability to the economy amidst mounting inflationary pressures. However, the effectiveness of these measures in mitigating inflation and fostering economic recovery will depend on their implementation and coordination with other fiscal and structural policies. As Nigeria grapples with economic challenges, the concerted efforts of policymakers and stakeholders are crucial in navigating these turbulent times and laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and development.