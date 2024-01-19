CBN Prepares for First MPC Meeting Under New Leadership

It was announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC's) upcoming meeting, the first under the leadership of new Governor Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, is slated for February 26 and 27, 2024. This important gathering will address the liquidity shortages that have led to the naira's depreciation against the dollar, and investors are keenly awaiting guidance on interest rate adjustments.

Advertisment

A Strategic Retreat to Prepare for the Unfolding Fiscal Year

Prior to the forthcoming MPC meeting, a two-day strategic session was held involving members of the MPC. This retreat, as confirmed by Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, the Acting Director of Corporate Communications, was dedicated to strategic planning with the aim of enhancing the monetary policy transmission mechanism. The session was attended by former members of the MPC, Directors of Departments crucial to the MPC process, and monetary policy communication specialists from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A Year of Rigorous Monetary Policy Execution

Advertisment

The schedule released by the CBN indicated six MPC meetings for the coming year, revealing the central bank's commitment to robust economic engagement throughout 2024. This commitment is marked by the bank's determination to tackle the economic challenges the country faces, especially those directly linked to liquidity shortages and the fluctuating value of the naira against the dollar.

Expectations for the Upcoming MPC Meeting

As the first MPC meeting under Governor Cardoso's tenure approaches, expectations are high. The insights gained from the strategic retreat's discussions are anticipated to contribute significantly to the effectiveness of future MPC meetings. These insights, coupled with the strategic planning conducted, are expected to yield effective solutions to the ongoing liquidity shortages that are currently affecting Nigeria's economy.