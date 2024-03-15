CBN Issues Warning to Banks Regarding Use of Forex Revaluation Gains

In a recent circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), commercial banks operating in the country have been cautioned against utilizing their foreign exchange (FX) revaluation gains for dividend payouts or operational expenses. The directive, highlighted in the circular by Adetona Adedeji, the acting Director of the Banking Supervision Department, reiterates the need for banks to exercise prudence and maintain a buffer to mitigate adverse movements in the FX rate.

Prudent Management of FX Revaluation Gains

The circular, referencing a previous letter dated September 1, 2023, underscores the importance of banks setting aside their FX revaluation gains as a counter-cyclical buffer. This measure aims to safeguard against potential volatility in the foreign exchange market and ensure financial stability. Accordingly, banks are reminded of their obligation to refrain from utilizing these gains for dividend distribution or covering operational expenses.

Understanding Forex Revaluation Gains

Forex revaluation gains occur when there is a positive change in the value of a bank's assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency due to fluctuations in the exchange rate between the foreign currency and the local currency. While such gains may enhance a bank's financial position, the CBN emphasizes the prudential need to retain these gains as a protective measure against FX rate volatility, rather than allocating them for dividend payouts or operational costs.

The CBN's directive underscores its commitment to promoting sound financial management practices and ensuring the stability of the banking sector amidst potential FX market fluctuations. By urging banks to prioritize the preservation of FX revaluation gains as a buffer, the regulatory authority aims to enhance the resilience of banks and mitigate systemic risks associated with currency exchange rate fluctuations.