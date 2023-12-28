CBN Investigator Rejects Rescheduling of Critical TTB Meeting Amidst Union Bank Acquisition Probe

Despite a request for a postponement, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Special Investigator, Jim Obazee, has refused to reschedule a pivotal meeting with the Chairman of Titan Trust Bank Limited (TTB), Babatunde Lemo, and other leading shareholders. The meeting, initially slated for December 28, 2023, is part of the ongoing investigation into the controversial acquisition of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc by TTB.

Refusal to Reschedule: A Potential Forfeiture

Obazee’s adamant stand on the scheduled meeting raises the potential of Lemo and other key stakeholders forfeiting their interests in both TTB and Union Bank. The refusal to reschedule comes despite Lemo’s lawyer’s plea for a postponement until Lemo returns to Nigeria in January 2024.

Links to Illicit Activities and Former CBN Governor

Obazee’s investigation has drawn a connection between former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and the establishment of TTB and its subsequent acquisition of Union Bank. The allegation is that the former Governor utilized proxies and illicit funds to further these endeavors. This linkage has intensified the scrutiny surrounding the acquisition, making the meeting with Lemo and other major shareholders critical to unraveling the truth.

Obazee’s Report: Highlighting Chargeable Offences

Appointed as Special Investigator in July 2023, Obazee has already submitted a report to President Bola Tinubu. The report outlines potential chargeable offenses related to the acquisitions of Union Bank and Keystone Bank. It includes allegations that Emefiele acquired Keystone Bank through proxies without evidence of payment.

In conclusion, the refusal to reschedule the meeting with Lemo and other key shareholders could result in significant repercussions, including potential forfeiture of their stakes in TTB and Union Bank. The investigation continues to unfold, revealing layers of potential illicit activities and misappropriation within the banking sector.