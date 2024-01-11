CBN Dismisses Boards of Four Nigerian Banks in Regulatory Shake-Up

In an unprecedented move, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed the boards of four Nigerian banks: Titan Trust, Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank. This decision was announced through a statement released on Wednesday, signed by Acting Director of Communications, Hakama Alli. The decision comes in the wake of a special investigation into the operations of the CBN during the tenure of its former governor, Godwin Emefiele.

A Regulatory Shake-Up

The CBN’s decision marks a significant shift in the Nigerian banking sector. The banks were found to be violating a number of financial and regulatory rules, leading to their dismissal. The CBN panel that made the decision, comprised of deputy governors, formally dismissed the boards after addressing them about these issues. The apex bank’s move signals a rigorous drive towards compliance with the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020.

Implications of the Dismissals

Regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, and involvement in activities posing a threat to financial stability were the reasons cited for the dismissal by the CBN. This action could affect the banks’ ability to raise capital and has raised concerns about foreign investors’ confidence in the Nigerian banking industry. However, the CBN has assured the public of the safety and security of depositors’ funds and remains committed to maintaining a robust financial system.

The Emefiele Factor

The probe into the banks’ operations also implicated former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, accusing him of acquiring Union Bank and Keystone Bank through proxies without evidence of payment. The investigation’s findings have not been made public yet, but the dismissal of the boards could be seen as the first step towards addressing the issues unearthed by the probe. The sector is currently preparing for a regulatory-induced capital hike to support Nigeria’s economic growth ambitions, and this move could be seen as a part of that strategy.