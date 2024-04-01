Catholic Bishop Matthew Kukah Criticizes Nigerian Leadership, Calls for National Healing

In a scathing critique of past and present leadership in Nigeria, Catholic Bishop Matthew Kukah delivered a sobering Easter message, describing leaders as "men in a drunken stupor" who have failed to provide effective governance for the nation. In his message on Sunday, Bishop Kukah lamented the lack of a coherent template for governance in Nigeria over the past six decades since independence, attributing the nation's woes to the "immoral and sordid debauchery" of its leaders.

"Our leaders chose the feast rather than the fast. We are today reaping what we sowed yesterday. For over 60 years, our leaders have looked like men in a drunken stupor, staggering, stumbling, and fumbling," Bishop Kukah declared.

He emphasized the pervasive corruption and moral decay that have afflicted Nigerian society, likening it to a cancer that has ravaged the nation's vital organs, leaving it comatose.

Despite the grim assessment, Bishop Kukah expressed hope for a new dawn of resurrection, urging the Federal Government to devise a robust template for reversing the trend of bad governance and fostering national healing.

"The government must design a more comprehensive and transparent method of recruitment to generate patriotism and reverse the ugly face of feudalism and prebendalism," he urged.

Furthermore, Bishop Kukah called for clarity and accountability in the government's communication strategy, emphasizing the need for measurable goals and timelines for policy implementation.

Regarding the security situation, Bishop Kukah criticized the prevalent military presence across the country, questioning its compatibility with civilian democracy. He highlighted concerns about the professionalism and integrity of the military, cautioning against the dilution of its professionalism through the recruitment of untrained groups.

"The persistence of insecurity raises questions about the efficacy of the military's ubiquitous presence," Bishop Kukah remarked, echoing the sentiments of General Lucky Irabor, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff.

In conclusion, Bishop Kukah underscored the urgency of addressing systemic issues and called for a collective effort to steer Nigeria towards a brighter future. His Easter message serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges facing the nation and the imperative for decisive action to foster genuine progress and national healing.