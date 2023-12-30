en English
Nigeria

Carnival Calabar to Scale New Heights: Governor Bassey Otu

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:36 pm EST
Carnival Calabar to Scale New Heights: Governor Bassey Otu

In an electrifying display of culture and creativity, the 2023 Carnival Calabar International Festival served as the stage for Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, to reiterate his commitment to elevating the festival to a larger international platform. The event, a vibrant representation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage, witnessed seven competing bands that captivated the audience with their performances.

Promise of Expansion

During the main event, Governor Otu outlined his vision of making the festival a significant global event. “This is just the beginning,” he stated, expressing his intentions to expand the carnival beyond its current scale. He lauded the sponsors for their unyielding support and acknowledged the tourists and visitors for their participation in this festive occasion.

Victory for Calas Vegas Band

Under the leadership of High Chief Edem Duke, former Minister of Culture and Tourism, the Calas Vegas Band emerged victorious, bagging the top prize of N10 million from the total prize pool of N55 million. They were closely followed by the Passion 4 band securing second place, while the Seagull Band claimed third.

Carnival Calabar: A Platform for Creativity and Societal Dialogue

The Carnival Calabar served more than just a cultural spectacle; it became a platform for theatrical presentations and cultural displays that addressed various societal issues and suggested solutions. It has established itself as a creative hub, radiating the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria to the world.

In a parallel development, the U.S. Virgin Islands Division of Festivals announced the lineup for the Crucian Christmas Festival, featuring international and local talents, including Afrobeats sensation Davido. The festival, like its Nigerian counterpart, aims to broaden the scope of carnival celebrations and foster cultural exchange. It will feature themed nights, each showcasing a variety of artists, embodying the rich cultural heritage of the U.S. Virgin Islands and its ambition to be recognized globally.

Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

