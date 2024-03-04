Candy Bleakz Named Apple Music's Latest Africa Rising Star, Eyes Global Stage

Apple Music today heralded Nigerian street-hop sensation, Candy Bleakz, as the newest Africa Rising artist, spotlighting her journey from church choirs to international acclaim. "I want to express my gratitude to the Apple Music family for choosing me as the African Rising Artist for the month of March. This recognition is a celebration of the hustle and work that has been put in for decades. It is a testament that, regardless of your background, that with God, diligence, hard work and the right team you can achieve anything. Coincidentally, 2024 is the year of the dragon according to the Chinese horoscope. This is just the beginning! Thank you for giving a street girl like me an opportunity to represent the streets from our perspective! Cheers to better days ahead! Maaaaafe!" Bleakz's narrative, marked by her deep-rooted love for music and substantial breakthroughs, underscores the significance of this accolade.

From Choirs to Charts: The Rise of Candy Bleakz

Candy Bleakz's musical odyssey began in her childhood church choir, blossoming further when she won a school competition in place of an absent performer. Her passion for music continued to grow alongside her academic pursuits in Medical studies at Onabisi Onabanjo University. However, it was her victory in the Lagos Got Talent show in 2016 that pivoted her trajectory towards a full-time music career. This win led to an introduction with Chocolate City's then-CEO, Mi Abaga, setting the stage for her transformative journey in the music industry. Under the Street Billionaires imprint and later as a solo artist with Chocolate City and Warner Music, Candy released hits like "Kelegbe" and "Won La", the latter earning her a nomination for Best Female Rapper at the Africa Music Magazine Awards.

Breaking Boundaries with "Tikuku" and "Wale"

Candy's debut EP Fire in 2022 and its lead single "Tikuku" propelled her into the spotlight, establishing her as a formidable force in street hop. The success of "Wale" in 2023, and its remix featuring Simi in 2024, further showcased her versatile talent and relatable storytelling, resonating with a global audience. Candy Bleakz's inclusion in the Africa Rising Playlist on Apple Music not only celebrates her achievements but also aligns with Apple Music's commitment to elevating African talent on the world stage.

Apple Music's Africa Rising: A Launchpad for Stars

Apple Music's Africa Rising artist development program has become a pivotal platform for nurturing African talent, with Candy Bleakz joining the ranks of notable alumni like Omah Lay and Tems. By selecting six artists annually, Apple Music offers unparalleled exposure across its platform, including launch interviews and features on Apple Music 1. This initiative underscores Apple Music's dedication to introducing the next generation of African superstars to a global audience, reaffirming the streaming giant's role in the international music ecosystem.

Candy Bleakz's recognition as the latest Africa Rising star by Apple Music marks a significant milestone in her career, symbolizing the global reach and influence of African music. As she continues to break barriers and chart new territories, her story serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists worldwide. With Apple Music's support, Candy Bleakz is poised for an even more impactful year ahead, further solidifying her status as a global music icon.