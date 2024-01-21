Calls for Improved Welfare for Retired Security Personnel in Nigeria

During the 40th anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Defence Academy 35 Regular Course in Abuja, members urged for improved welfare for retired security personnel. This call to action underscores a growing concern over the potential risks of neglecting retirees with specialized skills, warning that they could become tools for criminal groups if left to face the harsh realities of poverty.

Security for National Stability

Immediate past president of the association, Air Commodore Emmanuel Golit (retired), emphasized the importance of security for national stability. He reasserted the responsibility of the government to care for retired security agency members, a duty that should not be overlooked in the pursuit of a safe and stable nation.

Review of the Armed Forces Pension Act

Golit also stressed the urgent need to review the Armed Forces Pension Act, a law that has remained unchanged since the 1970s. His plea for the Act's revision is aimed at better supporting retired armed forces members, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet in their post-service years.

Utilization of Retirees in Government Services

Further adding to the discussion, Golit noted that in other countries, retirees are often given roles in government services post-retirement. This practice ensures they continue contributing to the nation, utilizing their wealth of experience and expertise effectively. This proposal, if implemented, could serve as a potential solution to the current welfare issues plaguing the retired security personnel in Nigeria.

The newly elected president of the association, Air Commodore Danladi Bausa (retired), acknowledged the efforts by the Chief Defence Staff and the Minister of Defence to improve retiree welfare. However, he also highlighted the necessity for further improvements. Groups like the Coalition for Concerned Veterans and Civil War veterans have also joined the call for improved welfare and timely pension payments, spotlighting the need for an in-depth review of the current welfare system.