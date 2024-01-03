en English
Call for Higher Broadcasting Standards at Wells 83.9FM Inauguration

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
In a momentous occasion in Ibadan, Oyo State, Wells 83.9FM, a private radio station, was officially launched. The event was graced by Dr. Yemi Farounbi, a former Ambassador to the Philippines, who expressed grave concern over the declining standards of operational conduct in Nigeria. Criticizing the current quality of presidential addresses and the general lack of commitment to operational standards, Farounbi voiced his concern as a significant departure from the principles of the post-Independence era.

A Call for Rigorous Broadcasting Standards

During his address, Farounbi urged the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to consider adopting a more stringent system for allocating radio frequencies. He proposed a model akin to the practices followed in the United Kingdom and Canada, citing their success in supporting the survival and prosperity of private radio stations. Farounbi stressed that the present system in Nigeria is heavily biased towards government-run channels, resulting in an unfair competition for advertisements and thereby undermining the private sector.

The Rise of Private Broadcasting in Nigeria

At the same event, Dotun Oyelade, the Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, commended Lilian Bademosi for her groundbreaking achievement. Bademosi has become the first female founder of a radio station in the state, setting a precedent for future female entrepreneurs in the broadcasting industry.

Commitment to Growth and Development

The radio station, which started as an online platform in 2017, aims to bring a refreshing experience to listeners while contributing to the growth and development of Oyo State. Both the founder, Bademosi, and consultant Yomi Olasupo, expressed their commitment to this cause. They believe that through the power of radio broadcasting, they can play a significant role in the socio-economic development of the state.

Business Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

