Calamities in Nigeria: A Dance with Destiny and Governance

On the African continent, where religious and traditional beliefs often shape the perception of calamities, the words of the Yoruba musician Odolaye Aremu resonate deeply: calamities are sudden, unexpected. This perception, steeped in a sense of fatalism and predestination, has consequences on the ground, particularly in Nigeria, where a series of recent tragic events have highlighted the government's failure to adequately protect its citizens and the persistence of insecurity.

A String of Tragedies

In the bustling market of Bodija, Ibadan, an explosion caused by Malian miners using dynamite claimed lives and destroyed properties. In Abuja, Nigeria's capital, the rate of kidnappings has seen an alarming increase. These incidents, occurring under the watch of President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari, point to a deeply entrenched problem: a government seemingly less proactive in preventing disasters, perhaps influenced by the societal belief in the sudden and unexpected nature of calamities.

Fatalism and the Question of Destiny

The role of destiny in human affairs, a deeply rooted belief in many African societies, cannot be overlooked in this conversation. The Yoruba concepts of 'ayanmo' (destiny) and 'Ori' (head or personal deity) are central to understanding how these tragedies are processed by the communities affected. The belief in a predetermined fate, that calamities are unavoidable, can lead to a certain resignation, a lack of urgency in disaster prevention.

A Deeper Crisis

Yet, this fatalistic worldview should not absolve the government of its responsibility. In 2023 alone, Nigeria recorded 1,227 confirmed cases and 219 deaths of Lassa fever across 28 states, a significant increase from the previous year. Here lies a deeper crisis, a telling sign of the government's inaction in the face of escalating threats to public safety.