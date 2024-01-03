en English
Business

CAC Enforces CAMA 2020: 100,000 Companies Delisted in Nigeria

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
CAC Enforces CAMA 2020: 100,000 Companies Delisted in Nigeria

In a significant move, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Nigeria has enforced a provision under Section 692 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, leading to the delisting of nearly 100,000 companies from its database. This action has been triggered by the companies’ dormancy for over a decade or their failure to file annual returns during the same period.

An Unprecedented Step

What makes this enforcement noteworthy is the fact that the previous Act did not specify a set number of years after which the CAC could exercise this power. Thus, the enforcement of this provision represents a significant step forward in terms of regulatory oversight.

The Importance of Annual Returns

Filing an annual return is a crucial legal obligation for companies operating in Nigeria. It provides a detailed account of a company’s composition, activities, and financial status. Adherence to this requirement is instrumental in ensuring legal compliance, fostering transparency, and maintaining trustworthiness in the business environment.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

Failure to comply with this obligation carries serious repercussions. Companies may face a prohibition from conducting business and the need to seek a restoration order from the Federal High Court to be relisted. To avoid such scenarios, business owners are urged to maintain statutory books, produce company seals, display certificates, pay taxes, and register with the relevant authorities.

Furthermore, to navigate these legal waters, companies might find it beneficial to engage lawyers on a retainership basis. Such a move can help manage these compliance responsibilities, prevent future delisting, and contribute to the company’s overall stability and growth.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

