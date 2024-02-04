BUCODel's Expansive Growth: Pioneering Technological Education in Nigeria

The Babcock University's Centre for Open Distance and e-Learning (BUCODel) has made significant strides in the field of e-learning and technological education in Nigeria. In a recent collaboration with the British Council, Edutech, and Techlink in 2023, the center has successfully trained 179 individuals in various technological disciplines such as web design, 3D animation, graphic design, full stack development, network security, and advanced data analysis.

Expanding Educational Opportunities

Professor Mobolanle Sotunsa, the Director of BUCODel, announced an impressive enrollment of over 100 learners in less than three years in MBA and B.Sc programs. These programs, approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), offer degrees in Accounting, Computer Science, and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA). Further expansion is on the horizon with groundwork being laid for 10 new B.Sc programs. Among these is a plan for a direct entry Nursing program specifically tailored for licensed nurses.

Achievements and Future Plans

Since its inception in 2021, BUCODel has made a significant impact on the online educational space in Nigeria. The center’s strategic focus on technological advancement, global collaborations, and an innovation-centered approach has been instrumental in these achievements. Professor Sotunsa also acknowledged the pivotal role played by the governing board, university management, faculty, staff, and other stakeholders in these successes.

Building a Hub for Online Education

Looking ahead, BUCODel plans to introduce certificate courses in online and distance learning, instructional design, content development, learner support, and e-learning fundamentals through its Training Institute. The vision is to transform BUCODel into a research and innovation hub dedicated to research in online education and innovation. This move aligns with the center's goal of expanding its e-learning programs and developing course materials for 10 new BSc programs.

With the support of a training grant from the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), the center is set to continue breaking boundaries in the field of e-learning and technological education, making BUCODel a beacon of online education in Nigeria.