BRT Service Shutdown in Lagos: Commuters Stranded as Drivers Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
BRT Service Shutdown in Lagos: Commuters Stranded as Drivers Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

On an otherwise ordinary Saturday in Lagos State, the humdrum of life took an unexpected turn for the numerous passengers who rely on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service. Drivers from Primero Transport Services Limited had decided to lay down their keys, triggering an abrupt halt to the usually bustling BRT service. The reason? The alleged non-payment of their December salaries.

Stranded Passengers and a City at Standstill

The impact of the strike was instantly palpable at the Ikorodu BRT terminal. The usual sight of buses streaming in and out was replaced with an eerie silence, punctuated only by the frustrated sighs of stranded commuters. Long, winding queues of passengers, desperate to get to their destinations, were a stark testament to the sudden disruption.

Desperate Measures in Desperate Times

With no sight of any BRT buses, many passengers were left with no choice but to resort to alternative modes of transportation. Yellow buses, otherwise seen as a less preferred option, suddenly became the only lifeline for the stranded commuters. However, this sudden surge in demand for alternative transportation inevitably led to increased fares, adding to the woes of the already frustrated passengers.

A Glimmer of Hope Amid Uncertainty

An employee from Primero Transport Services Limited confirmed the strike but hinted towards a possible resolution by the following day. This suggestion offered a glimmer of hope to the beleaguered passengers. However, the silence from the senior management was deafening. Both the Managing Director of Primero and the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority remained unreachable for comments, leaving the public in the dark about the true extent of the situation and the expected duration of the strike.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

