Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Announces Decade-High Agricultural Yield in Zamfara State

Brigadier General Sani Ahmed, Commander One Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Gusau, Zamfara State, reported a significant rise in agricultural yield within the state, attributing this development to the security provided by the military to local farmers. During the Juma’at prayer, a part of the activities commemorating the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, he stated that the increase in farm produce this last farming season was much more than what was obtained in the last ten years, marking a decade-high record in agricultural yield.

Commitment to Security and Unity

Brigadier General Ahmed reaffirmed the military’s commitment to combating security threats to maintain Nigeria’s unity. He acknowledged the risks soldiers face while escorting farmers, with numerous attacks reported, and some soldiers losing their lives to criminal elements. Despite these dangers, the appreciation from the protected communities motivates the troops, reinforcing their dedication to the country and its people. Ahmed emphasized the Armed Forces’ willingness to sacrifice their lives in the face of Nigeria’s adversaries.

Boosting Agricultural Productivity

The Zamfara State Government has approved a new maize variety called ‘Tela Maize’ for cultivation, targeting an increase in farm produce. Additionally, measures are being implemented to curtail sharp practices in the agriculture sector, further boosting productivity. The Federal Government has also urged states participating in the second phase of the Dry Wet Season Farming, which will involve the cultivation of rice, maize, and cassava, to provide credible farmers’ data and accurate geo-referenced farmlands. This initiative aims to ensure that the country relies less on rain-fed agricultural production, promoting all-year-round farming.

Wheat Dry Season Farming

The Federal Government had previously flagged-off the Wheat Dry Season Farming across 15 states, including Zamfara, intending to reduce dependence on rain-fed agricultural production and to promote year-round farming. The Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Mohammed Nasir Idris, expressed the state’s readiness for the second phase of the Dry/Wet Season farming and highlighted the State’s agricultural potential. As part of efforts to enhance dry season farming, Governor Idris mentioned the acquisition of 6,000 solar pumps, which will be distributed to farmers free of charge, further supporting agricultural activities.