Education

Ahaba 88 Club Honors Prof Anene-Okeakwa and Mr. Okolie

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:47 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 9:47 pm EST
Ahaba 88 Club Honors Prof Anene-Okeakwa and Mr. Okolie

On December 26, 2023, Asaba, Delta State, witnessed a celebration that transcended mere festivities.

The Ahaba 88 Club, a community beacon, held a special merit awards ceremony, honoring two distinguished community members for their groundbreaking achievements in education and politics – Chief Prof Josephine Anene-Okeakwa and Mr. Ngozi Okolie.

Breaking Barriers in Education and Politics

Prof Anene-Okeakwa, the first indigene of Asaba to ascend to the position of Provost at the Federal College of Education, Technical, Asaba, in its 34-year history, was recognized for her academic prowess and influence.

Mr. Okolie, a House of Representatives member for the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, was lauded for breaking the historical barrier of Oshimili natives not being elected to the House. A milestone he achieved in the February 25 National Assembly election and maintained at the Court of Appeal.

Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

