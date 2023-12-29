Ahaba 88 Club Honors Prof Anene-Okeakwa and Mr. Okolie

On December 26, 2023, Asaba, Delta State, witnessed a celebration that transcended mere festivities.

The Ahaba 88 Club, a community beacon, held a special merit awards ceremony, honoring two distinguished community members for their groundbreaking achievements in education and politics – Chief Prof Josephine Anene-Okeakwa and Mr. Ngozi Okolie.

Breaking Barriers in Education and Politics

Prof Anene-Okeakwa, the first indigene of Asaba to ascend to the position of Provost at the Federal College of Education, Technical, Asaba, in its 34-year history, was recognized for her academic prowess and influence.

Mr. Okolie, a House of Representatives member for the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, was lauded for breaking the historical barrier of Oshimili natives not being elected to the House. A milestone he achieved in the February 25 National Assembly election and maintained at the Court of Appeal.