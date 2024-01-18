BPSR Enhances Staff Proficiency with ICT Training: A Step Towards Public Service Excellence

In a move aimed at improving proficiency and establishing Nigeria's public service as a model of excellence, the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) conducted a one-day Information Communication Technology (ICT) training workshop for its staff. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to bolster the monitoring and evaluation skills of BPSR focal officers, thereby ensuring the effective delivery of the country's public sector strategy initiatives.

Advertisment

Training for Change

The Director-General of BPSR, Mr. Dasuki Arabi, emphasized the significance of the workshop in driving change. The goal is to develop a highly functional, professional, customer-focused, and result-oriented public service. Arabi pointed out that the training was necessitated by past inadequacies, such as poor data documentation and a lack of robust performance monitoring systems, which led to unverifiable and reactive reports from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Aiding the Renew Hope Agenda

Advertisment

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, represented by Mr. Simon Tyongu, expressed his belief that the workshop would bolster President Bola Tinubu's Renew Hope Agenda. It would also enhance the capacity of staff in managing reforms. He shed light on the development of the National Strategy for Public Service Reforms (NSPSR) and the Federal Civil Service Strategy Implementation Plan (FCSSIP). These strategies, in conjunction with the Monitoring and Evaluation Framework, are expected to provide guidance for successful implementation of public service reforms.

Tracking Delivery of Reforms

The NSPSR, developed by the BPSR, is aimed at identifying and tracking the delivery of reforms in the public service for implementation. The creation of the Monitoring and Evaluation Framework for the NSPSR emerged from a key recommendation following the review of the NSPSR document. It is hoped that this training will help to further understand the strengths and gaps for individual level of competencies and staffing needs, thus facilitating the building of Nigeria's public service into an institution of excellence.