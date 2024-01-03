en English
Nigeria

BPSR Director-General Calls for Adoption of Federal Public Service Reforms

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
BPSR Director-General Calls for Adoption of Federal Public Service Reforms

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr. Dasuki Arabi, recently issued a compelling call to state governments across Nigeria, urging them to adopt the Federal Government’s public service reforms—reforms that are deemed vital for improved governance. This appeal comes in the wake of Arabi’s meeting with the Gombe State Bureau of Public Reforms Service management, where he took the opportunity to underscore the federal government’s advancements in digital transformation.

Uniformity and the Renewed Hope Agenda

Arabi highlighted the necessity for states to align with the federal government’s digital strides to maintain uniformity and ensure the successful realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda—a set of goals outlined by President Bola Tinubu. The BPSR, under Arabi’s guidance, is presently working in tandem with various stakeholders, leveraging technology to bolster transparency and accountability within public institutions.

The Centrality of State Governments

Arabi noted that the majority of Nigerians are served by state governments, making it of paramount importance for reforms to be implemented at this level. He championed the digitization of governance processes as a measure to reduce costs and elevate transparency, while simultaneously lauding Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State for the establishment of a state bureau that has paved the way for significant achievements since its inception in 2019.

Acknowledgement of Progress

Mr. Abubakar Hassan, Director-general of Gombe State BPRS, acknowledged the state’s progress and the awards it has garnered as a consequence of these reforms. This recognition serves as a testament to the transformative power of such initiatives and further underscores the need for their widespread deployment.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

