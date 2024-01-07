en English
Nigeria

Boy Regains Hearing and Speech at The Lord’s Chosen Annual Event in Lagos

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
Boy Regains Hearing and Speech at The Lord's Chosen Annual Event in Lagos

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries concluded its annual event, ‘Mgbidi 2024 Lagos Experience,’ at its headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos, with an extraordinary incident involving Mrs. Chisom Anaka and her seven-year-old son, Chibuike. A boy, who had been living in a silent world, reportedly began to hear and speak during prayers led by Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the General Overseer of the church.

Chibuike’s Miracle

Chibuike, who had been deaf and mute, found himself immersed in a world of sounds and words during the annual event. Despite numerous treatments and even the use of a hearing aid, his condition remained unchanged. Mrs. Anaka, driven by despair and hope, decided to bring her son to the ‘Mgbidi 2024 Lagos Experience.’

A Mother’s Faith and a Son’s Transformation

As Pastor Muoka started praying for the congregation, an unexpected turn of events unfolded. Chibuike’s world of silence shattered, and he began to hear and articulate words. The congregation erupted in jubilation, celebrating this remarkable transformation, which was one among many healing testimonies shared at the programme.

Divine Intervention and a Family’s New Chapter

Following the alleged miracle, Mrs. Anaka, deeply moved by what she considered a divine intervention, pledged to dedicate her life to God and join the church. This decision was not solely motivated by her son’s miraculous healing, but also by the desire to convince her skeptical husband of the authenticity of the miracle. Pastor Muoka, during the event, spoke on the theme ‘What God Has Determined Shall Be Done,’ underlining the significance of faith in God’s promises. In addition, the next Mgbidi Crusade was announced, fostering anticipation for more divine interventions in Imo State.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

