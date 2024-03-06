Boko Haram Abducts 40 from IDP Camps in Borno, Fires on Shelters in Escalating Attacks

Amidst the ongoing conflict in northeastern Nigeria, approximately 40 inhabitants of three Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Borno State fell victim to suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

This incident occurred as the victims, predominantly women, ventured out to collect firewood in the vicinity of Ngala town. The militants not only carried out the abduction but also inflicted substantial damage on temporary shelters and properties within the GDSSS IDP camp in Mafa LGA and in Ajari town of Damboa LGA.

Chronology of the Attack and Immediate Aftermath

According to a security source, the attack was executed with precision on Monday, leaving the community in a state of panic and uncertainty. The assailants specifically targeted women from the camps, underscoring the group's ongoing strategy to instill fear and disrupt the lives of the displaced population.

In addition to the abductions, the insurgents set ablaze several shelters in the GDSSS IDP camp, further exacerbating the already dire conditions for the inhabitants. Properties worth millions of naira were reported destroyed in Ajari town, highlighting the extensive material and emotional toll on the victims.