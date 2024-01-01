Bishop Odedeji Delivers Message of Hope for Nigeria in 2024

The Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West of the Anglican Communion, Rt Rev James Odedeji, has begun 2024 by delivering a message of hope for Nigeria. Emphasizing that a period of significant transformation is imminent, Odedeji communicated his belief that Nigeria is poised to experience a ‘new awakening’ despite the challenges it currently faces.

A Call to Action

Odedeji implored those in positions of authority to act with sincerity in their governance. He stressed that the responsibility of creating a prosperous Nigeria doesn’t rest on magic but requires the collective effort of all citizens. The Bishop further highlighted the persistent issue of killings in the northern part of Nigeria, appealing to religious and community leaders to promote adherence to the law.

Security Must Be Prioritized

In his message, Odedeji specifically urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritize the security of lives and property. He underscored the urgency for the president and security chiefs to address the ongoing violence and bloodshed in parts of the country. His sentiments were echoed by Bishop Seun Adeoye of the Worldwide Anglican Church, who condemned the Christmas day killings in Plateau State and criticized the government and security agencies for their perceived failure to protect citizens.

Economic Outlook for 2024

Former Director General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Muda Yusuf, provided an economic outlook for 2024. He suggested that the economic challenges of the coming year would not be as severe as those experienced in 2023, due to efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria to clear forex mature obligations, remove policy impediments to forex inflows, and increase domestic refining of petroleum products. However, he also highlighted potential risks, including insecurity, crude oil theft, and the social outcomes of economic reforms.

As Nigeria steps into 2024, it faces a potential turning point. From its religious leaders to its economists, the call for change, sincerity, and a shared responsibility towards building a better nation is resounding. Despite the challenges that lie ahead, there is a palpable sense of optimism that the time for Nigeria to receive favor is now.