Benue State Takes Strides in Infrastructure and Public Service Development

The Benue State Government in Nigeria has taken a significant leap forward in infrastructural development, with plans to construct two flyover bridges in Makurdi, the state capital. The State Executive Council (EXCO) has given the green light to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Urban Development to initiate a feasibility study on the proposed overpasses at Wurukum and High Level roundabouts.

Boosting Transit Efficiency

The construction of these flyovers is expected to have a profound impact on the transportation landscape in the state capital. It is anticipated that the bridges will help decrease travel time and increase traffic speeds, thereby enhancing the efficiency of transport and logistics operations in the area.

Spurring Economic Growth

By improving the flow of traffic, these infrastructural developments can potentially benefit local businesses and spur economic growth. Simultaneously, the State EXCO has also approved the development of additional rural roads, further improving connectivity and access to remote areas.

Revitalizing the Public Service

In another significant move, the EXCO has established the Benue Public Service Institute (BPSI). This institute aims to train civil servants, enabling them to elevate their performance and deliverability, thus propelling the public service sector towards higher efficiency.

Promoting Local Entrepreneurship

Furthermore, the state has acknowledged the positive impact of Vice President Kashim Shettima’s visit, which led to the kick-off of the first expanded National Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) clinic. This initiative paves the way for the creation of a Fashion hub in Benue within the coming three months, highlighting the state’s commitment to nurturing local entrepreneurship and innovation.