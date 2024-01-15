Benue State Marks Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Calls for Improved Welfare for Veterans

The festivities of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC) in Makurdi, Benue State, were marked by a profound sense of reverence and commitment towards the welfare of ex-servicemen and families of fallen heroes. The state governor, Rev. Hyacinth Alia, key state officials, service chiefs, and members of the diplomatic corps congregated at Ibrahim Babangida Square to pay homage to the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

Advertisment

Salute to the Unknown Soldier

Dr. Sam Ode, the Deputy Governor, represented Governor Alia during the wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of the unknown soldiers. The ceremony, marked by a 21-gun salute, was a solemn reminder of the lives lost in the line of duty. The Governor iterated the necessity of society’s support towards veterans and the importance of remembering the sacrifices made for national safety.

A Call for Improved Welfare and Support

Advertisment

Rev. Hyacinth Alia, during the interdenominational service, underscored the importance of caring for those who have served in the country's armed forces. He urged prayers for the families of deceased officers and emphasized the day as an opportunity to honor the service and commitment of the Armed forces. Additionally, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Aondona Dajoh, represented by the Majority Leader, pledged to enact legislation aimed at improving the welfare of fallen heroes' families.

Advocacy for Veterans and Widows

Sebastian Adawa, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion of Ex-Service Men in Benue State, advocated for a commission dedicated to improving veterans' living conditions. The Coordinator of Military Widows in Benue, Mrs. Dorcas Akase, echoed this sentiment by calling for additional support for families. The event culminated in the release of ceremonial pigeons by Governor Alia, symbolizing national peace and freedom, followed by his inspection of 251 personnel on parade.