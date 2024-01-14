en English
Nigeria

Benue State Executive Council Approves Development Projects Amid Security Concerns

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
The Benue State Executive Council, in a significant stride towards infrastructural and administrative development, has approved a series of key decisions. This move is set to propel the state towards a brighter future, fostering growth and progress across various sectors.

Boosting Public Service Capabilities

Among the notable decisions is the approval for the establishment of the Benue Public Service Institute. This institute aims to enhance the capabilities of public servants, fostering their growth and enabling them to deliver efficient services. The establishment of this institute underscores the council’s commitment to improving the quality of public services and fostering a culture of continuous learning and development among civil servants.

Addressing Transportation and Traffic Challenges

To improve transportation and alleviate traffic congestion, the council has green-lit the construction of two flyovers at crucial junctions in the state capital, Makurdi. These infrastructural advancements are anticipated to significantly ease movement and enhance the overall transportation system within the state.

Promoting Development Across Senatorial Districts

In its bid to ensure equitable development, the council has approved the construction of new roads in all three senatorial districts of the state. This decision ensures that each zone benefits from at least one project, thereby promoting balanced growth and development across the state. Rural communities are expected to particularly benefit from these projects, improving access and connectivity.

Ministry Rebranding and Security Concerns

Complementing these infrastructural initiatives, the council has embarked on a rebranding exercise, with all ministries undergoing a change in nomenclature to reflect the new directives. Meanwhile, the council, through the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mr. Tersoo Kula, expressed deep sorrow over the recent loss of lives due to bandit attacks. The council condemned the massacre of innocent people and called on the newly appointed Caretaker Committee Chairmen to prioritize the safety of citizens and maintain a vigilant presence within their communities.

Sports Development Initiatives

The council has not neglected the sports sector. In an effort to boost sports development, the governor presented a new bus for player conveyance and two additional cars for management use. However, the financial specifics regarding the cost of these projects were not disclosed at the meeting, sparking curiosity amongst the populace.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Nigeria

