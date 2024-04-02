Benue Governor Criticized for Absence at Federal Minister's Thanksgiving Service

Bemgba Iortyom, the media aide to former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, has strongly criticized Governor Hyacinth Alia for his absence at the thanksgiving service of the Minister of Water Resources and Environment, Prof. Joseph Utsev. In a statement on Monday, Iortyom condemned Alia's absence, stating that it reflects poorly on the governor's understanding of government etiquette and undermines the state's relationship with the federal government.

The event, attended by high-ranking officials including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, was an opportunity for Benue State to showcase hospitality and strengthen ties with the federal government and international community. However, Governor Alia's failure to acknowledge and welcome the guests, as per established convention, was deemed disrespectful and damaging to the state's reputation.

Iortyom emphasized that such events are not merely personal matters but are integral to maintaining diplomatic relations and fostering cooperation for effective governance. By neglecting to attend or send a representative, Governor Alia missed a chance to engage with key stakeholders and advance the interests of Benue State.

The absence of Governor Alia at a function honoring the only federal minister from his state was deemed particularly egregious, with Iortyom likening it to a breach of decorum that exposes the governor to international ridicule. This failure to observe basic protocol not only reflects poorly on Governor Alia but also reflects negatively on the state's leadership and its relationship with the federal government.

In conclusion, Bemgba Iortyom's criticism underscores the importance of diplomatic protocol and the need for state governors to uphold standards of decorum in their interactions with federal officials and the international community. Governor Alia's absence at such a significant event highlights the challenges of effective governance and diplomatic engagement at the state level.