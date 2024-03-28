Benue Governor Alia Pledges Strong Measures Against Bandits, Security Upgrades in Kwande

Following recent attacks by armed herdsmen in Kwande Local Government Area (LGA), Benue State, Governor Hyacinth Alia has committed to bolstering security measures to protect communities from further violence. During his visit to the affected areas, Alia, represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Sam Ode, announced plans to establish a military post in Abaji and increase police personnel in the region.

Immediate Relief and Long-term Security Plans

The Governor's immediate response included delivering truckloads of relief materials to victims and engaging with the community at various local councils and schools. Highlighting the government's dual strategy, Alia revealed that a military outpost in Abaji would be created to deter bandit activities in key farming areas, complemented by a significant boost in police presence at Jato Aka Police Station.

Border Demarcation and Inter-State Cooperation

In a strategic move to address underlying security challenges, the Benue government plans to start demarcating boundaries with neighboring states and countries next month. This non-kinetic approach aims to reduce territorial disputes and enhance security coordination across state lines, demonstrating Alia's comprehensive approach to tackling the state's insecurity issues.

Community and Official Responses

Community leaders and government officials have expressed strong support for the Governor's initiatives. The Benue Police Commissioner assured residents of ongoing efforts to combat banditry, citing recent successes in neutralizing bandit threats. Additionally, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) promised continued support for displaced individuals, emphasizing the government's commitment to both immediate relief and long-term security enhancement.

As Benue State grapples with the challenge of banditry, Governor Alia's recent actions underscore a determined and multifaceted approach to restoring peace and security. By addressing both immediate needs and structural issues, the state government aims to create a safer environment for its citizens, fostering hope amidst adversity.