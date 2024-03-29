Benin Electricity Distribution Company Dispels Rumors of Management Dissolution

The Management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC Electricity Plc.) has moved to quash rumors circulating in the public domain regarding the dissolution of its Management and Board, reaffirming their continued presence and commitment to the company's success.

In a statement released on Thursday and signed by Evelyn Gbiwen, the acting Head of Corporate Affairs, BEDC emphasized that recent speculations suggesting the dissolution of its Management and Board are entirely false and unfounded.

The statement directly addressed a fake news publication alleging that the Federal Government was planning to take over BEDC and dismiss its management due to poor power supply. BEDC clarified that these claims are baseless and assured stakeholders that both the current Management and Board remain intact.

According to the statement, BEDC has witnessed significant progress under the leadership of its current Board, which assumed office in July 2022. Notable achievements include an increase in revenue collection from N4.9 billion in July 2022 to over N7.6 billion as of February 2024, coupled with a substantial reduction in aggregate technical, commercial, and collection losses.

The statement commended the collective efforts and dedication of BEDC's management and staff for contributing to these achievements. It also highlighted the company's commitment to rewarding deserving staff through salary increments, promotions, and other incentives.

Furthermore, BEDC reiterated its commitment to facilitating the divestment of 60% shares of the company to investors while ensuring optimal operations. The current Board of Directors, in collaboration with Lender Banks, remains steadfast in achieving this mandate within the shortest possible time frame.

In conclusion, BEDC reaffirmed its dedication to providing reliable electricity services to its customers and urged the public to disregard misinformation regarding its Management and Board dissolution. The company remains focused on its mission to enhance service delivery, promote efficiency, and drive sustainable growth in the electricity distribution sector.