BBNaija’s Phyna Addresses Neo Akpofure’s Derogatory Remarks on Podcast

Reality TV star and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ winner, Phyna, recently broached an incident involving fellow BBNaija alumnus, Neo Akpofure, on her popular podcast ‘Spill With Phyna’. She expressed surprise and disappointment at Neo’s derogatory comments about her during the All-Star edition of the show. These remarks, she revealed, came as a shock considering their relationship has been largely digital, with no personal meetings to date.

A Disparaging Remark

Phyna recounted an episode where Neo reacted negatively to another person using her signature slang. He allegedly referred to her as ‘razz’ – a term suggesting a lack of refinement. Phyna, taken aback by his comments, questioned why Neo would make such disparaging remarks about her, especially since they have never met in person and only interacted online.

Fans React to Neo’s Comments

These revelations have stirred a wave of reactions among fans and followers on social media. Many expressed their shock, while others rallied behind Phyna. The story has taken on a life of its own in the digital sphere, sparking debates and discussions.

An Apology from a Guest

Pere Egbi, a guest on Phyna’s podcast, seized the opportunity to apologize on Neo’s behalf. His gesture, while appreciated, has done little to quell the uproar caused by Neo’s comments, leaving the situation in a state of unresolved tension.