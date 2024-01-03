en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

BBNaija’s Phyna Addresses Neo Akpofure’s Derogatory Remarks on Podcast

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
BBNaija’s Phyna Addresses Neo Akpofure’s Derogatory Remarks on Podcast

Reality TV star and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ winner, Phyna, recently broached an incident involving fellow BBNaija alumnus, Neo Akpofure, on her popular podcast ‘Spill With Phyna’. She expressed surprise and disappointment at Neo’s derogatory comments about her during the All-Star edition of the show. These remarks, she revealed, came as a shock considering their relationship has been largely digital, with no personal meetings to date.

A Disparaging Remark

Phyna recounted an episode where Neo reacted negatively to another person using her signature slang. He allegedly referred to her as ‘razz’ – a term suggesting a lack of refinement. Phyna, taken aback by his comments, questioned why Neo would make such disparaging remarks about her, especially since they have never met in person and only interacted online.

Fans React to Neo’s Comments

These revelations have stirred a wave of reactions among fans and followers on social media. Many expressed their shock, while others rallied behind Phyna. The story has taken on a life of its own in the digital sphere, sparking debates and discussions.

An Apology from a Guest

Pere Egbi, a guest on Phyna’s podcast, seized the opportunity to apologize on Neo’s behalf. His gesture, while appreciated, has done little to quell the uproar caused by Neo’s comments, leaving the situation in a state of unresolved tension.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
19 mins ago
Nigeria: Arrests Made in Connection to Fatal Abortion and Imam's Murder
In a series of unfortunate and alarming events in Kano State, Nigeria, two separate criminal incidents have led to the arrest of three individuals. The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Chidera Ugwu, a counterfeit medical practitioner, and Ukasha Muhammed, in connection with a fatal illegal abortion procedure. Concurrently, Yusuf Haruna, also
Nigeria: Arrests Made in Connection to Fatal Abortion and Imam's Murder
Nigeria Association of the Blind Calls for Establishment of Braille Presses
52 mins ago
Nigeria Association of the Blind Calls for Establishment of Braille Presses
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
1 hour ago
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
Yhemolee and Nasboi Bury the Hatchet in Viral 'Umbrella Challenge'; Nasboi's Journey Unveiled
31 mins ago
Yhemolee and Nasboi Bury the Hatchet in Viral 'Umbrella Challenge'; Nasboi's Journey Unveiled
Nigeria Dominates Digital Banking Usage in West Africa: KPMG Survey
50 mins ago
Nigeria Dominates Digital Banking Usage in West Africa: KPMG Survey
Empathic Listening: The $100 per Hour Online Job Opportunity
51 mins ago
Empathic Listening: The $100 per Hour Online Job Opportunity
Latest Headlines
World News
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
30 seconds
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
44 seconds
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
1 min
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
2 mins
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
2 mins
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
Luke Humphries Triumphs in 2024 World Darts Championship
2 mins
Luke Humphries Triumphs in 2024 World Darts Championship
Connecticut's Bridgeport City Council Votes for Gaza Ceasefire: A Symbolic Stand Amid Controversy
2 mins
Connecticut's Bridgeport City Council Votes for Gaza Ceasefire: A Symbolic Stand Amid Controversy
Braylon 'Stonka' Burnside: From High School Star to Mississippi State Commit
2 mins
Braylon 'Stonka' Burnside: From High School Star to Mississippi State Commit
Indiana Pacers Partner with Spokenote for Innovative Jersey Sponsorship
2 mins
Indiana Pacers Partner with Spokenote for Innovative Jersey Sponsorship
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
38 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
50 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app