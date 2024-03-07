BBNaija Star Doyin David Claps Back at Fan Questioning Her Motherhood Over Club Lifestyle

Ex-Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, Doyin David, found herself at the center of an unusual social media exchange when a fan expressed his romantic interest but raised concerns about her potential as a mother due to her active nightlife. The incident unfolded after the fan slid into Doyin's DMs, questioning whether her penchant for partying would interfere with her responsibilities as a mother. Doyin's response, shared on her Instagram page, was laced with sarcasm, indicating she might take her kids to the bar instead of providing conventional care, sparking a whirlwind of reactions online.

The conversation began when the admirer, captivated by Doyin's personality and beauty, candidly shared his thoughts through a direct message. He wrote, "If I marry you, will you make out time for our kids with the way you ball and party and enjoy? I say Make I ask, I trip for you but make we do these rehearsal baby on what I asked." Doyin, known for her straightforwardness and humor, chose to respond with a jest that highlighted the absurdity of the question, suggesting an unconventional approach to motherhood that included introducing her children to her nightlife world.

Public Reaction and Debate

The exchange quickly went viral, with fans and critics alike diving into the debate. Some applauded Doyin's wit and refusal to conform to traditional expectations of womanhood and motherhood, seeing her response as a strong statement against unsolicited advice and societal pressures.

Others, however, criticized her for not taking the question seriously, arguing that it reflected genuine concerns about balancing personal life with parental responsibilities. The discussion opened up broader conversations about gender roles, expectations, and the right to individual choices regardless of public opinion.