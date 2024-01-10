BBC Documentary Reignites Debate on Pastor TB Joshua's Legacy

On Monday, a three-part investigative documentary was released by the BBC, reigniting a debate in Nigeria about the legacy of the late Pastor TB Joshua, who passed away in 2021. The documentary, titled 'Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua', details allegations of manipulation, abuse, harassment, rape, and staged miracles at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), a prominent religious organization in Nigeria that Joshua founded and led. The documentary has also spurred new calls for investigations into the church and Joshua's activities.

Among the allegations brought to light in the documentary are cover-ups of a building collapse that occurred at SCOAN in 2014, sexual exploitation of disciples, and mistreatment of Joshua's daughter. The documentary exposes the experiences of survivors who narrate being threatened, beaten, and isolated within the church's walls. The allegations, brought forth by former church insiders and multiple British citizens, were reportedly reported to UK police and Interpol, but no further action was taken.

Public Reaction and Calls for Investigation

The unveiling of these allegations has spurred a national conversation in Nigeria, with the public expressing divided opinions. Some are questioning the authenticity and intention behind the timing of the documentary's release, while others are demanding justice for the alleged victims and a thorough investigation into the activities of SCOAN and Joshua.

The implications of the documentary extend beyond Nigeria's borders. The Synagogue Church of All Nations has a significant international following, and the documentary is available for viewing both in the UK and internationally. This further amplifies the call for justice and truth, not only within Nigeria but worldwide.