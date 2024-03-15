Bayelsa Election Tribunal Sets April 22 for Final Addresses in Governorship Dispute

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja has earmarked April 22 for the adoption of final addresses concerning the disputed November 2023 governorship election. This development moves the legal battle between the All Progressives Congress (APC), its candidate Chief Timipre Sylva, and the election winner Douye Diri towards a critical phase.

Testimonies and Evidence Scrutinized

During the tribunal proceedings, witnesses from both camps presented their accounts and evidence. The Secretary of the PDP in Bayelsa, Gesiye Isowo, submitted the official election result and final declaration contained in INEC's forms EC8D and EC8E. Under cross-examination, Isowo detailed his election day experience and the functionality of voter registers, asserting that elections did not take place in certain areas due to the lack of voter activity. The APC's contention revolves around the legitimacy of these voter registers, suggesting they were only utilized for the National Assembly election, not the governorship poll.

Debate Over Voter Registers and Candidate Eligibility

The legal tussle also delved into the accuracy and admissibility of voter registers and the qualifications of the deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. Witnesses for the defense argued that the voter registers were indeed used for the governorship election and that the deputy governor possessed the requisite qualifications for his office. This stage of the proceedings highlighted the complexities of election law and the critical role of evidence in determining the outcome of electoral disputes.

Implications for Bayelsa's Political Landscape

As the tribunal moves towards the adoption of final addresses, the outcome of this legal challenge could have profound implications for Bayelsa's political future. It underscores the importance of electoral integrity and the rigorous scrutiny required to ensure the democratic process is upheld. With both parties poised for the tribunal's decision, Bayelsa State remains in anticipation of a ruling that could either affirm the election results or mandate a new direction for its governance.