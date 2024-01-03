en English
Agriculture

Bauchi State Governor Highlights Achievements and Ongoing Efforts in New Year Message

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
In his New Year Goodwill message, the Governor of Bauchi State outlined the ongoing efforts and achievements of his administration, undeterred by financial constraints. The state government has steadfastly maintained its commitment to ensuring security, maintaining vigilance against criminal activities. Despite limited funds, the government has continued its drive to provide infrastructure and social amenities, with notable developments including road reconstruction, mass housing, urban renewal, and educational improvements.

Reviving Agriculture and Fostering Economic Empowerment

Highlighting the significant progress in reviving agriculture, the governor emphasized the state’s commitment to boosting economic empowerment and fostering youth development. These efforts form part of the state’s broader initiative to improve living standards and ensure sustainable development across various sectors.

Positive Outcomes in Climate Change Interventions

Beyond infrastructure and social amenities, the Bauchi State Government has also achieved positive outcomes in climate change interventions. These include key areas such as erosion and flood management, along with climate vulnerability reduction. Through the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), the government has been able to benefit thousands of people, both directly and indirectly. Over 185,000 individuals have been trained, and various measures have been implemented to combat erosion and climate change.

Collaborations and the Great Green Wall Initiative

The government is also actively collaborating with relevant institutions to prioritize climate change interventions and inform the public about preventive measures. In an ambitious effort to restore lands in the northern states of Bauchi, Jigawa, and Sokoto, the government has embarked on the Great Green Wall initiative. This project involves the planting of thousands of tree seeds and seedlings, furthering the state’s commitment to environmental preservation.

Agriculture
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

