Bauchi Police Issue Warning Ahead of Ramadan Moon Sighting Celebrations

In a preemptive move to ensure the peaceful commencement of Ramadan, the Bauchi State Police Command has issued a stern warning against any actions that could disrupt public peace during the moon sighting celebrations. SP Ahmed Wakil, the command's spokesperson, highlighted the importance of community cooperation and parental guidance in maintaining order throughout this significant period.

With the annual Ramadan moon sighting on the horizon, the Bauchi State Police Command is taking no chances. Recognizing the celebratory spirit that accompanies the sighting of the moon, which signals the start of the fasting period, authorities are on high alert for potential disturbances.

SP Ahmed Wakil, in a statement, underscored the collective responsibility of the community, especially parents and guardians, to prevent any form of disruption. The command's message is clear: while celebrations are welcomed, they must not infringe on the public's right to peace and safety.

Commissioner's Stern Warning

The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Mohammed, has explicitly warned those with intentions to cause chaos to rethink their plans. The police force is prepared to take decisive action against anyone attempting to disturb the peace.

This includes deploying security measures across the state, with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Team Commanders directed to ensure strict compliance to order. The command's proactive stance serves as a reminder of the seriousness with which it views the potential for unrest.

The police have also called on the citizens of Bauchi State to play their part in ensuring a peaceful Ramadan. By reporting any suspicious activities, the public can assist the police in preempting any threats to peace.