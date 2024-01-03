Barrister Pius Ukeyima Akuta: Silent Reforms Steering the Nigerian Maritime Industry

Barrister Pius Ukeyima Akuta, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, is heralding a transformative era in the Nigerian maritime industry. His tenure, defined by a series of silent reforms, is reshaping the institution’s operations and enhancing its services to the nation. Akuta’s approach, which hinges on digitalization, human capital development, and strategic partnerships, is revolutionizing the maritime industry and setting a new standard for efficiency and service delivery.

Driving Digitalization

One of the key aspects of Akuta’s reforms is the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The move to automate documentation, tracking, and communication has made the Council’s operations more efficient, reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks and streamlining processes. This digitization drive is not only enhancing the Council’s service delivery but also positioning it as a leading institution in the digital era of the maritime industry.

Investing in Human Capital

Recognizing the importance of skilled personnel in the success of any institution, Akuta has heavily invested in the professional development of the Council’s staff. This focus on human capital development is empowering the Council’s employees, promoting productivity, and fostering a working environment that encourages innovation and excellence.

Establishing Strategic Partnerships

Akuta’s leadership extends beyond the confines of the Council. He has been instrumental in fostering stronger collaborations and partnerships with relevant stakeholders both nationally and internationally. His diplomatic efforts have been geared towards advocating for the rights of Nigerian shippers, leading the charge for fairer tariffs and improved service standards. His contribution to the development of the National Transport Master Plan and the establishment of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria further underscores his commitment to the maritime industry.

Akuta’s vision for the Nigerian Shippers’ Council is that of a world-class institution capable of effectively supporting Nigeria’s economic growth and development. His leadership, marked by the silent reforms he has introduced, is a beacon of hope for a prosperous, empowered, and sustainable maritime industry. With his transformative approach, Akuta is ushering in a new era of prosperity for Nigeria.