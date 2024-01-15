Bandits Launch Destructive Attack on Military Camp and Town in Katsina

In the early hours of Sunday, a joint military camp in Nahuta village, situated in the Batsina Local Government Area of Katsina, came under an unexpected and brutal attack. A heavily armed gang of bandits, equipped with AK-47 rifles and other sophisticated weaponry, staged the assault, causing widespread panic and destruction.

Destruction in the Military Camp

Despite being vastly outnumbered, the camp’s security personnel mustered their courage and valiantly fought off the bandits. However, the attackers managed to cause considerable damage before being repelled. Vehicles and other valuables were set ablaze in the course of the attack, painting a grim picture of the incident. Thankfully, there were no reported fatalities resulting from the onslaught.

The Aftermath: Raid on Nahuta Town

Seizing the opportunity presented by the chaos, the bandits extended their reign of terror to the nearby Nahuta town. They looted shops, broke into houses, and made off with properties and livestock. The economic impact of these raids is substantial, with losses amounting to millions of naira.

Unanswered Questions and Lingering Fears

As of the latest updates, security agencies have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, leaving many unanswered questions and perpetuating a state of fear among the residents. The attack is indicative of a larger problem plaguing Katsina and other states in the North-Western region of the country, where banditry and kidnapping have become rampant.